Six Held for Violence in Imphal; Fuel-Laden Vehicles Intercepted Near Moreh

Imphal: A total of six persons were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly involved in incidents of violence and disturbance of public order in the greater Imphal area, said Manipur Police on Sunday.
The arrested individuals were identified as Yumnam Somnath alias Nongsaba (21) of Lamsang Laingam Khul in Imphal West district; Ningthoujam Prem Singh (25) of Heikrujam Mamang Leikai under Nambol police station; Sorokhaibam Rustom (25) of Sugnu Chairel Awang Leikai, presently staying at Bamon Leikai; Ngairangbam Yaikhomba (25) of Nongpok Sanjenbam Khullen; Wangkhem Ingo Meitei (30) of Sabungkhok Khunou; and Moirangthem Naoba Meitei (24) of Sabungkhok.
As per the police, the arrests were part of ongoing measures to curb unrest and restore normalcy in the region.
In a separate development, security forces on Saturday intercepted seven vehicles transporting suspected petroleum and diesel products towards Moreh.
A total of 48 plastic containers containing the suspected fuel were seized during the operation.
The intercepted vehicles included Eeco vans, a Yodha vehicle and a Bolero pick-up.
The drivers were identified as Kh. Angking (38) and John Shilshi (39), both residents of New Lamkang Khunthak in Chandel district; Lenmang Haokip (26) of Senam village in Tengnoupal district; Marcus Chothe (28) of Khongkhang village; Jamkhogin Haokip (31) of Saivom village; Mojim Makunga (45) of Koijam village; and Mangvung Jamminthang Haokip.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin and intended destination of the seized consignment, the police added.