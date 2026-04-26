Six Held for Violence in Imphal; Fuel-Laden Vehicles Intercepted Near Moreh

The drivers were identified as Kh. Angking (38) and John Shilshi (39), both residents of New Lamkang Khunthak in Chandel district; Lenmang Haokip (26) of Senam village in Tengnoupal district; Marcus Chothe (28) of Khongkhang village; Jamkhogin Haokip (31) of Saivom village; Mojim Makunga (45) of Koijam village; and Mangvung Jamminthang Haokip.