Six Naga Men Laid to Rest After 187 Days at Manipur Mortuary

The mortal remains of six Naga men, allegedly abducted and killed in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, were laid to rest at Naga Martyrs’ Park in Konsakhul on Monday, 16th November , after remaining at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary for 187 days. The funeral followed discussions between Naga organisations and government authorities over their demands.

The funeral ceremony took place at Naga Martyrs’ Park in Konsakhul village, Kangpokpi district, on Monday.

Members of different indigenous communities, including Nagas, Meiteis and Meitei Pangals, attended the ceremony. MLAs and former MP Lorho Pfoze were also present.

The burial brought an end to the 187-day period during which the victims' mortal remains remained at the JNIMS mortuary. According to the information provided, the six men went missing on 13th May , 2026, after they were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village by suspected armed Kuki militants.

Security forces recovered their mutilated bodies on 10th June 2026.

The incident was described by Joint Tribe Council Manipur (JTCM) co-convenor Savio as an extremely serious matter. The bodies subsequently remained at the JNIMS mortuary while discussions over their funeral continued.

The funeral followed discussions involving the United Naga Council (UNC), Joint Tribe Council Manipur (JTCM), the Manipur Government and the Union Home Ministry.

A meeting held in Guwahati on September 26, 2026, led to an agreement concerning the funeral arrangements and demands raised by the Naga organisations. The UNC represented the Naga community during discussions and submitted a charter of demands to the authorities.

JTCM co-convenor Savio explained that the decision to claim the bodies came after the partial fulfilment of the demands submitted jointly by the UNC and JTCM.

Savio said the decision to take possession of the six bodies followed the partial fulfilment of the organisations' charter of demands. He also said the government had assured assistance to the bereaved families.

The demands and subsequent discussions formed the basis of the agreement that allowed the families and community representatives to proceed with the funeral.

The government has assured assistance to the bereaved families, according to Savio. However, the supplied information does not specify the nature, amount or timeline of the promised assistance.The funeral marked the conclusion of the 187-day wait at the mortuary following the recovery of the victims' bodies.