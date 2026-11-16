Class 11 Girl Seriously Injured in Alleged Attack at Mezenga Higher Secondary School

Guwahati: A female Class 11 student was seriously injured after a male classmate allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon at Mezenga Higher Secondary School in Nazira, Sivasagar district, Assam, around 2 pm on Monday, 16th November. The suspected motive is reportedly linked to a personal or romantic dispute between the students.

The alleged attack took place at Mezenga Higher Secondary School around 2 pm on 16th November. According to the reporter's information, the accused is a male student enrolled in Higher Secondary first year, or Class 11.

The victim, also a Class 11 student at the institution, sustained serious injuries in the incident. The available information identifies the alleged weapon as a sharp object. However, no further verified details about the circumstances of the attack or the sequence of events have been provided.

The incident has raised concerns about student safety and the security arrangements maintained within the educational institution.

The attack is suspected to have originated from a personal or romantic dispute between the two students.

However, the suspected motive has not been independently established. No verified statement from the accused, the victim or their families has been provided to confirm the circumstances that allegedly led to the incident.

The reported dispute should therefore be treated as an unverified possible motive rather than an established reason for the attack. The incident has prompted questions about security arrangements at Mezenga Higher Secondary School.

According to the reporter's notes, around three to four security personnel are reportedly deployed at the institution. This has raised concerns about how a student could allegedly bring a sharp weapon onto the school premises despite the reported security presence.

Questions have also emerged over the school's management and security conditions following the appointment of a new principal.

However, the claims regarding changes in school conditions and the effectiveness of its security arrangements have not been independently verified.

The available information confirms the reported date, location, identities by student designation and seriousness of the victim's injuries.

However, several important details remain unverified, including the precise circumstances of the alleged attack, the suspected motive and the school's response.