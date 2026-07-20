Sonam Wangchuk Ends 23-Day Hunger Strike After Talks with JP Nadda

Guwahati: Today, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 23-day-long hunger strike after Union Minister and senior BJP leader J.P. Nadda met a delegation of protesters and held discussions over their demands for education reforms.

Wangchuk had been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on 18th July after his health deteriorated due to dehydration, low potassium levels and rising ketone levels following more than three weeks of fasting.

Following the meeting, Nadda said the talks were held in a "cordial atmosphere" after the protesters approached the Centre seeking dialogue.

In a post on Twitter , the Union Minister said the first proposal for talks came from the protesters earlier in the day. He added that discussions began at around 11.50 am, starting with an initial verbal exchange before a detailed meeting with the delegation. According to Nadda, the protesters also submitted a written memorandum to him at around 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), also ended his indefinite hunger strike on Monday.

Dipke had begun his fast on 18th July after Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. He called off his hunger strike following Wangchuk's appeal and the intervention of the father of a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide.

Despite ending their fasts, both Wangchuk and Dipke reiterated that their campaign for greater accountability in the education system and comprehensive education reforms would continue.