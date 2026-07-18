Sonam Wangchuk Remains Stable in Hospital as Doctors Monitor Dehydration After Hunger Strike

Guwahati: The climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable and fully conscious but is suffering from mild dehydration and weakness following his prolonged hunger strike, Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba.

Dr Bamba said Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at around 7.40 am and has been under continuous medical observation since his arrival.

"Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7.40 am. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration. However, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," she said.

Dr Bamba added that Wangchuk was initially treated by the Emergency Medicine Department before being admitted under the Department of Medicine.

"He is fully alert and stable. He is fully conscious, and all his vital parameters remain stable," she said.

She further stated that Wangchuk would remain under observation while doctors worked to correct the electrolyte imbalance caused by dehydration.

"We will keep him under observation for some time as there are signs of dehydration affecting his electrolyte levels. We will correct these and then reassess his condition," Dr Bamba added.

Two doctors and two paramedics from Safdarjung Hospital have been assigned to oversee Wangchuk's treatment. The Delhi Police sources said a medical team from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital had examined Wangchuk earlier, and advised immediate hospitalisation due to his deteriorating health. However, he initially declined the recommendation.

Following further medical advice and concerns over his worsening condition, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance.

The police action has triggered criticism from several Opposition parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, Congress and the Trinamool Congress. Left student organisations also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protest would continue despite Wangchuk's removal from the site and announced that he would continue the indefinite hunger strike.