Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Urges Safdarjung Hospital to Seek Family Consent Before Treatment

Guwahati: Today, Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted from the protest site at Jantar Mantar, where he had been observing a 20-day indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the education system.

After his hospitalisation, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, appealed to the hospital authorities not to administer any oral or intravenous treatment without first obtaining the consent of the family and the doctors who had been monitoring his health throughout the fast.

In a post on social media, Angmo said she was present at Safdarjung Hospital and requested that no medical intervention be carried out without prior approval.

"I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without taking consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police said Wangchuk had been shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the recommendation of medical experts following concerns over his deteriorating health.

In a statement posted on social media, the police said the decision to remove Wangchuk from the protest site was taken solely to ensure that he received essential medical care. Authorities added that he had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for necessary treatment under medical supervision.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to protest what he described as irregularities in the education system. His hospitalisation comes amid growing concern over his health after nearly three weeks of fasting.