Sonapur: Hundreds Protest Proposed against High-Voltage Power Towers

Guwahati: Today, afternoon hundreds of people took to the streets in Sonapur, to protest against the proposed installation of high-voltage electricity towers across 12 villages in the Nartap area.

The protest was organised by the Amri Karbi Students’ Association, with support from five other tribal organisations. Carrying banners and placards, the protesters marched from Digaru Baligate to the office of the Dimoria Sub-Divisional Commissioner, raising slogans against the proposed project.

The protesters alleged that the installation of the power towers would affect residential areas and agricultural land in the tribal-dominated region. They accused the government of repeatedly acquiring tribal land for various development projects, claiming that the latest proposal could further threaten the homes and livelihoods of indigenous communities.

The protesters demanded that the government withdraw what they described as “anti-tribal” decisions and ensure that no project is undertaken at the expense of tribal residential and agricultural land.

The march culminated at the Dimoria Sub-Divisional Commissioner’s office, where representatives submitted a memorandum to the government through the sub-divisional administration.

They warned that the agitation would be intensified if their demands were not addressed soon.