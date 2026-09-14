Ramanuj Goswami Had No Bullet Injuries, Says GMCH Superintendent

Guwahati: Today, Ramanuj Goswami, accused in the murder of his wife Riya Talukdar, died from injuries sustained in a fall near Narakasur Hills while in police custody, GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury explained. The clarification came amid questions surrounding the circumstances of Goswami’s death. As per Choudhury, police brought Goswami to GMCH at around 3.41 am, identifying him as a victim of accident, as he tried to jump from moving police vehicle. “He was brought dead. We conducted an ECG and other necessary examinations and issued the brought-dead certificate at 3.41 am,” Choudhury said.

He added that the preliminary examination found no gunshot injuries on Goswami’s body and that the injuries were consistent with those sustained in a fall.

Goswami’s body has been sent to the Forensic Science Medicine morgue for a post-mortem examination. Choudhury said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the detailed examination.

Goswami had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Riya Talukdar at their residence in Guwahati’s Basisthapur area.

Meanwhile, Ramanuj Goswami’s Family Refuses to Accept His Body, The family also said, “We have left the matter in the hands of the Assam government. We leave him in the hands of the Supreme Court and the Gauhati High Court.” Ramanuj’s father reportedly told people at the residence, “My son has been killed in an encounter. It is over now. Please do not come.” He then closed the gate of the house

The circumstances surrounding his death are expected to be established through the post-mortem and ongoing police investigation.