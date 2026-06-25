Sonapur Police Seize 198 Bottles of Suspected Codeine based Cough Syrup

Guwahati: Sonapur Police have seized a large consignment of suspected codeine-based cough syrup during an anti-narcotics operation in the Digaru area and detained six persons in connection with the case.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Sonapur Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Manoj Baruah, conducted a raid and recovered a substantial quantity of cough syrup allegedly being transported illegally.

As per police sources, the operation was launched following information regarding the movement of codeine-based cough syrup from Dighalijati village under Raha Police Station in Nagaon district. The suspects were reportedly travelling from Digaru Railway Station towards Digaru Mukh when their activities attracted attention.

People nearby initially intercepted the group after finding their movements suspicious and subsequently alerted the police. During the search operation, police recovered 198 bottles of suspected codeine syrup concealed inside a black bag.

The detained people have been identified as Saddam Hussain aged 31, Dildar Ali aged 29, Aijul Hussain aged 28, Anwar Hussain aged 38, Moinul Islam aged 35, and a teenager Wahidul Ali aged 18, all residents of Dighalijati village in Nagaon district.

Police have launched a further investigation to conform the source and intended destination of the seized contraband. Further details are awaited