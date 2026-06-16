Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Faculty Member Sparks Protest at ADTU in Sonapur

Guwahati: Tension gripped Assam Don Bosco University in Sonapur, near Guwahati, late 15th June night after a female student accused a faculty member of sexual harassment, triggering protests across the campus.

As per reports, the complainant, a second-year undergraduate student, alleged that faculty member Dr Saurav Chandra subjected her to inappropriate advances and misconduct. The allegations led to widespread anger among students, who staged demonstrations within the university premises and demanded immediate action against the accused.

Protesting students claimed that this was not the first such complaint against the faculty member. They alleged that similar concerns had been raised earlier but were not acted upon by the university administration, despite being formally reported. These claims have intensified criticism of the institution’s handling of student safety issues.

As the protest escalated and continued late into the night, police team from Sonapur Police were deployed on the campus to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Students have demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations, along with the immediate suspension of the accused professor pending inquiry. They have also urged the university authorities to introduce strict rules to ensure the safety and security of female students on campus.

The university administration has not yet issued a statement on the matter.