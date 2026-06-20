Sonowal Highlights Modi Government’s Development Agenda at BJP’s ‘Prabuddha Nagarik Sanmilan’ in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that India has entered a new phase of development, good governance and public welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 12 years.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Prabuddha Nagarik Sanmilan’ organised by the Dibrugarh district unit, Sonowal called upon citizens to actively contribute towards achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047. The event was attended by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Juel Oram, MLA Prasanta Phukan, Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra and other BJP leaders.

Sonowal said the country had witnessed significant changes in infrastructure, governance and welfare initiatives during the Modi government’s tenure. He highlighted the government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” approach, stating that it had encouraged wider participation in the nation’s growth journey.

Speaking about the Northeast, the Union Minister said the region had moved beyond its earlier image of being associated with unrest and insurgency. He claimed that improvements in peace, connectivity, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and infrastructure had transformed the region into an important contributor to India’s development story.

Sonowal also referred to various government initiatives, including digital governance, expansion of railways, roads and waterways, the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, welfare schemes, women’s empowerment measures and support for farmers and youth.

He further said that millions of people had benefited from schemes related to housing, sanitation, drinking water, food security, healthcare and financial inclusion. Calling for collective efforts, Sonowal said citizen participation during the “Amrit Kaal” period would be vital in shaping India’s future.