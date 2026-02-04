Tripura Government to Set Up International Skill Centre

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday said the state government is working towards setting up an international skill centre and a foreign language school to create global employment avenues for Tripura’s youth.
Dr. Saha made the announcement while addressing the 3rd Regional Workshop under NITI Aayog’s State Support Mission, held at Hotel Polo Towers in Agartala.
Emphasising the broader meaning of governance, he said development is not limited to systems and procedures but is ultimately about improving the quality of life and ensuring benefits reach the last person.
"We are working towards setting up an international skill centre and a foreign language school to create global employment opportunities for our youth. Earlier, young people from the state had to move elsewhere, but proficiency in foreign languages will now make it easier for them to work abroad and communicate effectively," he said.
He described the State Support Mission as a significant shift in India’s federal governance framework, highlighting a partnership-based approach between the Centre and the states.
According to the Chief Minister, the initiative recognises states as equal stakeholders in shaping the country’s development trajectory rather than mere implementing agencies.
Dr. Saha noted that through the mission, NITI Aayog has strengthened State Institutes of Transformation, which play a key role in policy formulation, outcome monitoring and coordination across sectors.
He said the initiative aligns state-level long-term visions with the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, stressing that strong institutions are essential for sustainable socio-economic growth.
Referring to Tripura, he said the state’s Institute of Transformation (TIFT) has, in a short span, emerged as an important driver of reforms and a bridge between policy decisions and ground-level implementation.
"TIFT has been supporting government departments in policy design, governance reforms and improving the business ecosystem," he said.
Highlighting the focus on youth, Dr. Saha said the proposed international skill centre and foreign language school would help young people access overseas job markets. He also pointed out that knowledge of foreign languages would make it easier for Tripura’s youth to work and communicate abroad, reducing their dependence on opportunities outside the state.
The Chief Minister also said Tripura has set up a public-private partnership (PPP) cell under the Good Governance Department to attract private investment while ensuring balanced risk-sharing.
"The state’s reform initiatives have received recognition at the national level, including appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.
Dr. Saha further informed that Tripura’s ease of doing business model has been shared with other states, with several delegations visiting to study its approach.