Three-Day Indian Languages Translation Workshop Concludes at Biswanath College

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A three-day skill development workshop on Translation in Indian Languages (Assamese and Nepali) was held at Biswanath College, here, from July 7 to 9, under the aegis of the National Translation Mission (NTM), Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Biswanath College. The inaugural session was chaired by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal of Biswanath College. Dr Khemraj Nepal delivered the keynote address, while Dr Sanjib Upadhyay attended as the guest of honour. The programme was compered by Deepjyoti Nath, Assistant Professor, on behalf of the IQAC.

A total of 80 participants from the districts of Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, and West Karbi Anglong took part in the workshop. The programme aimed to strengthen translation skills in Indian languages, with special emphasis on Assamese and Nepali.

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