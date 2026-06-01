UPPL Leader Phanin Boro Passes Away After Prolonged Illness; Political And Student Leaders Pay Final Tribute

Phanin Boro, aged 52, President of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bijni District, passed away at Lower Assam Hospital at Bongaigaon at the wee hours, at around 7:00 AM, after a prolonged illness, according to the party members.

Boro had been battling Bone Tuberculosis (Bone TB) for a long time and was recently diagnosed with a severe liver-related ailment. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A strong social and political personality, Boro was a resident of Katuribari, Boro Bazar, Bijni. He began his public service by joining student politics as President of Bijni Regional ABSU, then became President of the Chirang District ABSU and the spokesperson of the Central ABSU.

After leaving the student organisation, Boro entered active politics and continued to serve the people until his last breath. During his final hours, he was serving as the President of UPPL's Bijni District Committee.

Following his demise, his body was taken to the Bijni Regional ABSU office, where Khanindra Basumatary, the General Secretary of Central ABSU, Chirang District ABSU President Dilip Basumatary and some other leaders of ABSU paid their final respects to him.

Later, his body was brought to the UPPL District Office at Bijni, where Lok Sabha MP of Kokrajhar and party leader Jayanta Basumatary, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, UPPL founding president and former minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, UPPL Central Secretary Raju Narzary, former Bijni MLA Kamal Singh Narzary, UPPL Bijni District Secretary Hom Prasad Sharma and many party workers paid heartfelt tribute to him.

Boro is survived by his wife and a daughter studying in Class VI.

UPPL, in its condolence message, termed Phanin Boro as a dedicated and active leader who was actively serving humanity from an early age. The party was very sad about his death, and they prayed for eternal peace for the deceased.