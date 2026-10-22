Speeding Truck Rams Six Vehicles on NH-27 in Jagiroad

Guwahati: A speeding truck rammed into six vehicles waiting at a traffic signal on National Highway 27 in Jagiroad, leaving two people injured. The accident occurred when the vehicles, travelling from Guwahati towards Nagaon, had stopped in front of Jagiroad Police Station due to a road barricade and traffic signal.

As per information, the truck approached at high speed and crashed into the stationary vehicles, causing damage to several cars. The impact of the collision left multiple vehicles damaged, while several passengers narrowly escaped injury. Two people sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. No further details about their condition were immediately available.

The accident created traffic disruption, among commuters travelling along the busy National Highway 27, which connects several important locations in Assam.

The exact circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be confirmed . Further details are awaited