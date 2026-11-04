SSP Details Sequence of Events Leading to Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Death in Police Firing

Guwahati: The Superintendent of Police of Sivasagar, Papori Chetia has provided details of the sequence of events that led to the death of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the 26th October Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service, during a police encounter in Sivasagar district in the early hours of 4th November .

As per reports, Gogoi was being transported from Guwahati Central Jail to Sivasagar for questioning in connection with another case that happened in 2024 , when the incident occurred.

The police team reportedly asked Gogoi to step out of the vehicle to relieve himself. However, as soon as he got out, he allegedly snatched a revolver from a police officer and opened fire at the team, firing three rounds.

After the attack, another police officer retaliated by opening fire at Gogoi to protect himself and his colleagues. Gogoi sustained critical injuries after being hit by a bullet in the chest.

He was immediately rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector (SI) Debashish Sharma of Sivasagar Sadar Police Station sustained injuries during the alleged attack. He was subsequently admitted to Joysagar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

As per reports, Sharma’s condition is stable, and he is out of danger.

The encounter happened after the 26th October shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area, in which five people, including hotel owner Helena Bharali, were killed. Gogoi was the prime accused in the case.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the police firing incident are awaited.