Steps Being Taken to Restore Normalcy in Kokrajhar: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that steps are being taken to restore normalcy in Kokrajhar district following a violent clash that left one person dead and four others seriously injured.
The incident occurred at Gaurinagar in the Karigaon area of Kokrajhar district around 7.30 pm on Monday, triggering tension in the locality.
According to reports, the clash broke out between two groups after an altercation that escalated into violence.
The deceased has been identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit, a resident of Bagaribari under Rupsi.
Preliminary information suggests that the violence may have been triggered by a road accident in which a Scorpio vehicle allegedly hit two individuals, leading to heightened tensions that later spiralled out of control.
Reacting to the situation, Chief Minister said he is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with senior officials.
“To restore normalcy in Kokrajhar, I am in constant touch with senior officials of the district administration as well as the state administration,” he wrote on X.
He further said that security forces have been deployed to maintain peace and ensure public safety.
“Arrangements have been made to deploy the Army to ensure peace and public safety, and the Rapid Action Force of the Central Armed Police Forces has already been deployed,” Sarma said.
The Chief Minister further announced that internet services have been temporarily suspended in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts to prevent the spread of misinformation.
“In the interest of maintaining law and order, internet services will be temporarily suspended in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts with immediate effect,” he said.
Appealing for calm, Sarma urged community leaders and political representatives to cooperate with the administration.
“I appeal for the full cooperation of community leaders and political leaders and urge everyone to assist the government in restoring peace and normalcy at the earliest,” he added.