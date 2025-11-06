Meghalaya: Four arrested after violent clash with police at Mawryngkneng Junction

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Four people have been arrested following a violent clash that broke out at Mawryngkneng Junction around 12:40 am on Wednesday, when police were escorting cement and clinker trucks from Puriang. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, said the convoy was reportedly obstructed by about 200 people, mostly members of the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association (MCTODA).

Providing further details, Syiem stated, "The Magistrate on duty had already appealed to the crowd not to obstruct the movement of trucks, but they did not relent. Hence, police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the violent mob."

In the ensuing chaos, one truck handyman was abducted by the mob, while another driver sustained injuries after being assaulted by the crowd. "We have alerted both Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills to conduct naka checking and escort the trucks," the SP added.

Those arrested have been identified as Heibor Pariat of Raid West Jaintia Hills, Teibor Marngar of Rambrai, Thrangbor Lyngdoh of Kyrdum, and Moslandar Marngar, President of MCTODA, of Mawkawah in West Khasi Hills.

Three cases have been registered at Mawryngkneng Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order (MMPO) Act for obstruction, abduction, assault, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

The arrested individuals were produced before the court on Wednesday.

