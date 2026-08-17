‘Stop Selling Kaziranga’: Congress Launches Protest Against Proposed ESZ Cut

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday staged a protest in Kohora in Golaghat district, opposing the state government’s proposal to reduce the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park from the existing 10 km to 1 km.

The demonstration was led by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, with several senior party leaders joining the protest. Congress leaders argued that reducing the protected zone could weaken environmental safeguards and create challenges for wildlife conservation in and around the Kaziranga landscape.

Among those present at the protest were Congress leaders Mira Borthakur, former MLA Durlav Chamua, Shivamoni Bora, Pranati Phukan and Satyabrata Kalita.

The party has demanded that the Assam government withdraw the proposal and ensure adequate protection for Kaziranga and its surrounding areas. Congress leaders stressed that decisions concerning the ESZ should be guided by ecological considerations and the long-term conservation of wildlife.

In a social media post, the APCC described Kaziranga as one of Assam’s most important natural assets and alleged that commercial interests were being given priority over conservation.

“Stop selling Kaziranga to your corporate friends,” the party said in its post while criticising the proposed reduction.

The protest comes amid an escalating political debate over the proposed changes to the ESZ around the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Congress has maintained that any alteration to the existing safeguards must be carefully assessed for its potential impact on the park’s ecosystem and wildlife corridors.

The party has called upon the state government to reconsider the proposal and ensure that environmental protection remains central to any decision involving Kaziranga and its adjoining areas.