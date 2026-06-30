Students from Manipur Demand Drug Prevention Education in School Curriculum

Guwahati: Members of the Manipuri Students' Federation (MSF) staged a protest outside the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) office at Lamphelpat in Imphal West on Monday, demanding the introduction of drug use prevention education into the school curriculum.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters urged the authorities to introduce dedicated lessons on substance abuse prevention for students from fifth to twelve standard . The federation also called for the publication of specialised textbooks and the inclusion of life skills recommended by the WHO in the curriculum.

MSF president Hijam Roshan expressed concern over the growing drug menace in Manipur, alleging that narcotics are increasingly being used to target and undermine the state's youth. He said the rise in drug abuse and trafficking has had a detrimental impact on young people, weakening their sense of responsibility towards society and the nation.

Roshan further stated that despite the implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, drug trafficking and substance abuse continue to increase, highlighting the urgent need for preventive education at the school level.

The federation argued that educating children about the dangers of drug abuse from an early age would play a vital role in safeguarding future generations. It urged the authorities to incorporate drug prevention education into the new curriculum framework being developed under the National Education Policy 2020.

The MSF also warned that it would intensify its agitation if the state and central governments fail to address its demands and called for the immediate formulation and implementation of a comprehensive drug prevention curriculum.