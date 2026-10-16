Sugar Prices Surge By Up To 17% In Six Days Ahead Of Festive Season

Guwahati: The Sugar prices across India have surged by up to 17% in just six days amid rising festive demand and a significant shortage in supply. The sharp increase ahead of Durga Puja and Diwali is expected to put additional pressure on household budgets.

Over the past six days, sugar prices have risen by between 13% and 17% across various parts of the country, driven by increased demand from household consumers and sweet manufacturers preparing for the festive season.

In Uttar Pradesh, ex-mill sugar prices have climbed from Rs 4,600 to Rs 5,200 per quintal. Meanwhile, prices at sugar mills in Maharashtra have surged by 17% to reach Rs 5,600 per quintal.

The demand for sugar typically rises during the festive season as households purchase ingredients for traditional sweets and confectionery, while sweet manufacturers increase production to meet consumer demand.

However, lower production in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka has reportedly reduced market supplies, contributing to the price surge. The shortage has persisted despite the Centre releasing an additional three lakh tonnes of sugar into the market in an effort to improve availability and stabilise prices.

With major festivals approaching, the continued rise in sugar prices could further increase expenses for households and sweet manufacturers, particularly at a time when demand for festive food items is high.