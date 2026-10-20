Sunidhi Chauhan Arrives in Arunachal for Orange Festival

Guwahati: The Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan has arrived in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of her scheduled performance at the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music (OFAM) on 20th October .

During her visit, the singer spent time at Taw Eco Resort in Naharlagun and visited Dairya Hells Waterfall, taking in some of the region’s natural attractions.

Known for her powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence, Chauhan is expected to set the stage alight with popular Bollywood hits, including Sheila Ki Jawani, Desi Girl, Crazy Kiya Re, and Beedi Jalaile.

The much-anticipated concert will take place at I.G. Park in Itanagar, with the performance scheduled to begin at 7 pm. Festival gates will open to visitors at 2 pm, allowing music enthusiasts to arrive early and enjoy the event atmosphere.

The singer’s appearance is expected to be a major attraction of this year’s festival, which celebrates adventure, music and the cultural vibrancy of Arunachal Pradesh.

The offline tickets for the concert have sold out. Interested fans can check the festival’s official website for any remaining online ticket availability.

With Chauhan’s high-energy performance on the cards, music lovers are gearing up for an exciting evening in Itanagar