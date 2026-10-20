48-Year-Old Woman Goes Missing in Dharapur

Guwahati: A 48-year-old woman named Asha Devi has been reported missing from the Dharapur area since the afternoon of 18th October . As per family's statement , she had left her home to go shopping at the Dharapur Chariali market around 3:30 PM but failed to return.

The disappearance has left her family deeply distressed, and extensive searches are currently underway to trace her whereabouts. The family has appealed to the public for assistance and requested anyone with information regarding her location to immediately contact them at 9085559918 or 8876555101.

In an effort to encourage leads from the public, the family has also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for anyone who successfully helps find or trace the missing woman. Police and family members are continuing their efforts to locate Asha Devi safely.