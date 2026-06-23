Sunil Gavaskar Urges BCCI to Protect Value of India Cap, Calls for Player Rest Rule

New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has raised concerns over the increasing rotation of players in international cricket, stating that frequent changes in the national side could dilute the significance of representing Team India.

Gavaskar believes the India cap must remain a symbol of achievement and should be earned through consistent performances rather than being handed out as a replacement option when senior players are rested. He expressed concern that excessive rotation could reduce the prestige attached to wearing the national jersey.

The cricket legend has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to introduce a structured rest policy for centrally contracted players, suggesting that cricketers should receive a dedicated period of recovery every year. He highlighted the need to balance player workload with maintaining the competitiveness of the national team.

Gavaskar acknowledged India’s strong pool of talent and said that younger players should get opportunities through formats such as India A and age-group cricket. However, he stressed that international appearances should carry greater value and should not become a routine outcome of player rotation.

His comments have sparked debate within the cricketing fraternity over workload management, player availability and the importance of preserving the honour associated with representing India at the highest level.