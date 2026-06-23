Assam: State-Level Workshop on Graduate Employability held at KKHSOU

Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning–Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (COL-CEMCA), organised a one-day State-Level Workshop-cum-Sensitization Programme on “Boosting Graduate Employability and Career Readiness in Higher Education” at the University’s City Campus, Khanapara on 23rd June, 2026.

The workshop brought together 24 participants, including principals, IQAC coordinators, faculty members, placement and career guidance officers, and representatives from higher education institutions across Assam to deliberate on strategies for enhancing graduate employability and aligning higher education with evolving industry and societal needs.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice Chancellor of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, Dr Basheerhamad Shadrach, Director of COL-CEMCA, and Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar of KKHSOU. Addressing the participants, the speakers highlighted the growing importance of employability skills, career readiness, and institutional reforms in preparing graduates for a competitive job market.

During the technical sessions, Prof. Pranab Saikia introduced participants to the concept of graduate employability and explained the COL Graduate Employability Model and Employability Scorecard, a framework designed to help institutions assess and strengthen employability outcomes. Participants were also provided with the Employability Scorecard for institutional self-assessment.

Interactive group activities led by Dr Indrani Kalita, Programme Coordinator, enabled participants to revalidate the employability scorecard for their respective institutions and develop institution-specific employability frameworks. The sessions encouraged the sharing of best practices and collaborative discussions on enhancing career readiness among students.

Speaking on the occasion, the organisers emphasised that employability is no longer confined to academic knowledge alone but includes critical thinking, communication, problem-solving, and professional competencies. They noted that higher education institutions must adopt a holistic approach to equip graduates with the skills demanded by employers.

The programme concluded with a valedictory session and participant feedback, reaffirming the commitment of KKHSOU and COL-CEMCA to strengthening employability-focused reforms in higher education in the north-eastern part of India.