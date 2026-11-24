Guwahati: The Dong Valley in Arunachal Pradesh will host the second edition of the Sunrise Festival 2026 from 30th December 2026, to 1st January 2027.

The Sunrise Festival 2.0 will take place in Dong Valley, near Walong in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district. The celebrations will begin on December 30, 2026, and conclude on January 1, 2027, welcoming visitors into the New Year.

Dong Valley is known as the place where India witnesses its first sunrise. Its geographical significance and indigenous heritage are among the features highlighted by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his invitation to visitors.

The three-day event will combine music and cultural performances with the experience of welcoming the New Year from the Land of the First Light.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited people to attend the second edition of the Sunrise Festival, encouraging visitors to experience Dong Valley's natural beauty and indigenous traditions.

Sharing his invitation, Khandu said, “A new dawn awaits at Dong.”

He further stated, “As the Sunrise Festival returns for its second edition, I invite everyone to experience the breathtaking beauty of Dong, the warmth of its people, its rich indigenous heritage, and the unique joy of welcoming the New Year from the Land of the First Light.”

The Chief Minister's invitation highlights the festival's focus on introducing visitors to the region's cultural identity while celebrating the arrival of 2027.

The festival will feature live music and indigenous cultural performances. These activities will form the main entertainment programme during the New Year celebrations.

The event also aims to draw attention to Dong Valley's mountain scenery, local heritage and reputation as the location of India's first sunrise. By bringing cultural performances and music together, the festival seeks to promote tourism in the Anjaw district during the year-end holiday period.

Dong Valley is located near Walong in Anjaw district, close to the India-China-Myanmar tri-junction. The area is recognised for its position as the place where India witnesses its first sunrise.

Domestic visitors travelling to Arunachal Pradesh from outside the state must obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP). The permit requirement is an important travel consideration for people planning to attend the festival.

The second edition will provide an opportunity for visitors to experience the region's indigenous heritage and welcome the New Year in Dong Valley.