Supreme Court Pulls Up Delhi Police Over Lack of Appropriate Action During Diwali

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India pulled up Delhi Police for failing to control the use of fireworks in New Delhi on the occasion of Diwali. The air quality in the capital city has deteriorated considerably after the festival of lights and the lighting of firecrackers is a key reason for the same.

The Supreme Court of India has pulled up Police for completely failing to implement the firecracker ban in the National Capital Region mentioning that they seized only some raw materials and did nothing else.

A Bench of Supreme Court comprising Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers.

“We direct Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers. We direct Delhi Police Commissioner to file a personal affidavit putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce ban,” the Bench mentioned.

“The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of the people,” it added.

The Supreme Court also asked the Delhi Government to take a decision before November 25 regarding the firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.