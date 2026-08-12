72 YouTubers Raised Flood Relief Funds, Assam Govt to Check Utilisation

Guwahati: The Assam government will track and verify donations collected by 72 YouTubers for flood relief, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, as the state seeks to ensure that privately mobilised funds are reaching affected communities.

Sarma said the government has taken note of fundraising initiatives launched by content creators both within Assam and outside the state. However, officials will now check the amount collected, whether the money has been transferred to Assam and how it has been spent on relief activities.

The Chief Minister said the exercise was necessary to ensure better coordination among different relief operations and prevent the same beneficiaries or areas from receiving assistance multiple times.

According to Sarma, the government will obtain expenditure details from those who have collected donations and examine how the funds were deployed.

He also praised Assam-based YouTuber Samay Gogoi for his work in flood-affected areas, describing his relief efforts as commendable.

Gogoi has been carrying out relief operations at the grassroots level, particularly in areas that are difficult to access. Through his initiative Project Golden Assam, he has mobilised resources to provide food, drinking water and medicines to affected residents. His work has also included rescuing stranded animals and helping families rebuild homes damaged by the floods.

Sarma said the government would recognise the contribution of YouTubers and other individuals who have supported flood relief. Those involved would be honoured with traditional Assamese gamosas after the funds raised by them are properly accounted for.

The Chief Minister also said the Assam Police Cyber Cell is keeping track of accounts associated with the fundraising campaigns.

The move comes amid a significant increase in public-led relief efforts following the floods, with social media personalities, voluntary organisations and individuals raising money and directly distributing essential supplies to affected communities.

By seeking details of privately collected funds, the government intends to bring greater transparency to such campaigns and improve coordination between official and independent relief operations.