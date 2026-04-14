Assam Government Moves Supreme Court Against Telangana HC's Transit Bail to Congress Leader Pawan Khera

The Assam government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the interim relief granted by the Telangana High Court to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a criminal case registered against him by Assam Police.

The case relates to alleged defamatory remarks made by Khera against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

What the Supreme Court Petition Says

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed by the state of Assam assailing the Telangana High Court's April 10 order, which granted Khera transit anticipatory bail for one week.

The matter has been registered as Diary No. 22236/2026 on the Supreme Court's official website. The petition was filed late on Sunday and is currently listed as pending.

Also Read: Pawan Khera given time to seek anticipatory bail before Gauhati High Court