Massive Drug Haul on Barak River: Assam Police Seize 10,000 Yaba Tablets, Heroin in Cachar Operation

Guwahati: In a major anti-narcotics operation in southern Assam, the police intercepted a mechanized boat on the Barak River in Lakhipur under Cachar district and seized a huge consignment of drugs, including 10,000 Yaba tablets and 21 grams of heroin.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the operation was carried out by the Cachar Police on Friday, leading to the arrest of two persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking through the riverine route.

The seizure was made after the police intercepted the boat during a search operation on the Barak River, a route that has increasingly come under the scanner of security agencies due to its alleged use by narcotics smugglers and cross-border trafficking networks.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the operational team for its vigilance and swift action. In a post shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Minister appreciated the alertness of the personnel involved in the operation and reiterated the government’s commitment to its ongoing crackdown against the drug menace in the state.

The recovery of Yaba tablets — a banned methamphetamine-based stimulant commonly trafficked across South and Southeast Asia — highlights the growing concern over synthetic drug circulation in the Northeast. Assam Police and other enforcement agencies have intensified anti-drug operations in recent years, especially along transit corridors connected to neighbouring states and international borders.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics, police sources said.