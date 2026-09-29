Suspected Drug Peddler Arrested With 25 Heroin Containers Near Kamakhya Railway Station

Guwahati: Today, a suspected drug peddler was arrested with 25 containers allegedly containing heroin near Kamakhya Railway Station in Maligaon. The accused has been identified as Moinul Haque, a resident of Barpeta in Lower Assam.

As per police statement, the arrest was made during an operation conducted by a police team from the Gosala Police Outpost near Kamakhya Railway Station. During the operation, officers recovered 25 containers allegedly containing heroin from Haque’s possession.

After his arrest, Haque was taken into custody at the Gosala Police Outpost for questioning. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the officer-in-charge of the Gosala Police Outpost.

Police are now questioning the accused to determine the source of the suspected narcotics and their intended destination. Further details regarding the quantity of the suspected heroin and whether any other person are linked to the alleged drug network are awaited.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the alleged trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs in Guwahati and other parts of Assam.