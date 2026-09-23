Suspected Fake Certificate Racket Resurfaces in Guwahati

Guwahati: A suspected fake certificate racket has allegedly resurfaced in Guwahati, with a city-based family claiming they were duped of Rs 30,000 on the promise of helping a student clear the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

A woman identified as Rashmi Dutta has been accused of allegedly operating the racket and targeting students who had failed to clear the HSLC examination.

As per family, the accused allegedly provided the student with fake marksheets and certificates claiming that she had passed both the HSLC and Class 12 examinations. The student was also allegedly given an identity card and uniform purportedly linked a reputed government college.

The alleged fraud came to light when the student and her family approached the college for admission and attempted to verify the documents. They allegedly discovered discrepancies in the certificates and other documents. The accused reportedly claimed that the certificates could be arranged through Open University-related channels.

After the incident, the family lodged a complaint at Fatasil Ambari Police Station, seeking action against those allegedly involved. No arrest has been reported so far.