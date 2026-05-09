Assam Strengthens Intelligence Sharing Framework Through NATGRID Integration

Ravi Kota on Friday directed various departments of the Assam government to identify and map their databases for integration with the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), following a high-level review meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary.

The directive came after Ravi Kota attended a video conference with Chief Secretaries and Advisors to Administrators of States and Union Territories, along with the DGP, Assam, on the implementation and integration of NATGRID.

According to officials, the meeting reviewed the progress of integration of State and UT-level databases with NATGRID, a secure intelligence-sharing platform functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs to strengthen national and internal security, including counter-terror operations.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the inclusion of databases related to Smart Cities, utility billing, land and property registration, crime and offences, licensing systems, education records and beneficiary-oriented government schemes for seamless and secure data sharing.

The meeting also noted the growing use of the NATGRID platform by States and Union Territories and ongoing capacity-building initiatives for police and enforcement agencies across the country.

Following the meeting, Ravi Kota stressed the need for timely inter-departmental coordination and close cooperation with technical agencies for API development, connectivity and other integration-related work to ensure smooth implementation of the platform in Assam.

Senior officials from various departments of the Assam government were present during the meeting.