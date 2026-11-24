Guwahati: Construction of the proposed five-star Taj Umiam Resort at Barapani, Umiam Lake, Meghalaya, is expected to begin by December 2026 or January 2027.

Construction of the Taj Umiam Resort is expected to start by December 2026 or January 2027, according to information from Meghalaya Tourism Department sources. The project is currently at the drawing stage, with detailed planning and technical aspects still being worked out.

The development will be undertaken by IHCL, which operates the Taj brand, in partnership with Umiam Hotels Pvt. Ltd. The Meghalaya Tourism Department is overseeing the project's progress.

The proposed five-star property will be developed within the existing Orchid Lake Resort premises at Umiam Lake, Barapani, Meghalaya.

The project will use the existing 30-acre resort property for the planned development. The proposal involves converting the Orchid Lake Resort into a Taj-branded luxury destination. The location and scope of the project have also changed from an earlier proposal that involved a temporary structure on Lumpongdeng Island.

The proposed resort will have 140 rooms, alongside several hospitality, leisure and event facilities. The planned food and beverage facilities include two restaurants, a bar, a café and a lobby lounge. The resort will also feature indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Other proposed amenities include a fitness centre, spa and salon, catering to guests seeking accommodation and leisure facilities at the property.

For business gatherings and events, the project plan includes a 6,000-square-foot banquet hall, meeting rooms and a boardroom.

These facilities form part of the proposed development plan, which remains at the drawing stage. The revised development approach keeps the proposed Taj resort within the existing Orchid Lake Resort premises on the mainland.

The expected December 2026-January 2027 construction window remains the stated timeline for the project.

With 140 rooms and dedicated hospitality, leisure and event facilities in the proposal, the Taj Umiam Resort is planned as a five-star property at Umiam Lake.