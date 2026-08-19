Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces Cars, Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Allowance for All MLAs

Guwahati: Today, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a major financial and logistical package for all 234 MLAs in the state, including government vehicles and a monthly allowance of Rs 1 lakh to support constituency-related work.

Under the new arrangement, each MLA will receive Rs 75,000 per month towards fuel, driver and vehicle maintenance expenses. In addition, the government will provide Rs 25,000 per month to hire a personal assistant or secretary to support official and constituency work.

Announcing the measures in the Assembly, Vijay said MLAs need to travel frequently to their constituencies to address public grievances, monitor government projects and interact with residents.

He said government vehicles would help ensure that elected representatives could carry out their responsibilities effectively, particularly first-time legislators and those from financially modest backgrounds.

“MLAs are required to travel in their constituencies to listen to people’s grievances and monitor government projects,” Vijay said, justifying the decision. The announcement was welcomed by legislators, with ruling TVK MLA K Sindhu expressing her appreciation by singing a song in praise of the Chief Minister.