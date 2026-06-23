Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Rejects ‘Actor’s Party’ Tag, Highlights NEET Opposition and Pledges Social Justice in State

Guwahati: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay addressed the Assembly on Tuesday, 23rd June , confirming his government's commitment to cooperate with the Union government while staunchly upholding the state's rights, social justice, and secular principles. During his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor, CM Vijay dismissed claims of his government aligning with the BJP-led Union government, emphasizing the separation of political differences from the pursuit of benefits for Tamil Nadu.

Expressing his position, Vijay stated, “We are ideologically opposed to the party ruling at the Union government, but we will not oppose them blindly. Tamil Nadu’s development is our priority.” He further assured minorities and alliance partners, declaring, “We are not anybody’s team. We are a people’s team, a social justice team, and a secular team,” reinforcing his government’s political commitments.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's steadfast opposition to the NEET Entrance Test , arguing that it unfairly disadvantages rural and economically weaker students, thereby undermining social justice in medical admissions. He noted that the state has urged the Union government to allow admissions based on 12th standard marks and grant Tamil Nadu an exemption from the entrance examination.

Vijay also took the opportunity to defend his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam against accusations of being merely an “actor’s party.” He recounted his extensive political journey, which began with fan clubs and welfare activities, culminating in the formation of TVK in 2024. He also touched upon the challenges faced by TVK, specifically recalling the tragic Karur stampede that resulted in 41 fatalities, describing it as a deeply painful experience in his public life.

Recounting the incident, he said, "No matter how much time passes, the sorrow and pain of losing 41 of our brothers and sisters in Karur will remain in our hearts forever.” He further questioned, "What hurt us even more was the attempt to place the blame on us. I still do not understand why such things were done. Is politics meant to be this cruel?”

Addressing concerns about law and order, Vijay acknowledged issues like crime and drug trafficking but contended that many of the problems highlighted by opposition parties were continuations from previous governments. He affirmed that his government had enhanced monitoring mechanisms to combat power outages, improve policing, and curb drug circulation.