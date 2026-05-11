Vijay vows clean governance, announces free power after taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday promised transparent governance, women’s safety, welfare-oriented administration and a corruption-free government in his first address after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a massive gathering after the swearing-in ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Vijay said he came from an ordinary background and understood poverty and hardship firsthand.

“I am not someone who comes from a royal political background. I am one among you. I feel like your son, your brother, your younger sibling,” he said while thanking people for placing their trust in him despite criticism and political attacks.

Vijay admitted that Tamil Nadu was facing a severe financial crisis, with the state burdened by nearly Rs 10 lakh crore debt. He announced that a white paper on the state’s financial condition would soon be released before major policy decisions are taken.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister assured that his government would prioritise women’s safety, elimination of narcotics, stronger ration distribution, healthcare, drinking water supply and road infrastructure.

In one of his first major decisions after taking oath, Vijay announced 200 units of free electricity and the formation of the “SingaPen” Special Task Force. He also vowed that not even “a single paisa” of public money would be misused under his administration.

Vijay was sworn in by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections with 108 seats. The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML extended support to the coalition, taking its strength to 120 MLAs in the 234-member House.

Several political leaders and film personalities, including Rahul Gandhi, attended the ceremony, which marked a major political shift in Tamil Nadu after decades of dominance by traditional Dravidian parties. (IANS)

Also Read: Actor-Politician Vijay Sworn In as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister