After 12 Hours of Questioning, Pawan Khera Returns to Assam Crime Branch Today in CM’s Wife Passport Row

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday appeared before the Assam Police Crime Branch for the second consecutive day in connection with the passport controversy case involving Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Khera’s appearance came a day after he was questioned for nearly 12 hours by investigators over allegations that he used forged documents during press conferences to claim that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed three passports and several offshore assets.

Speaking briefly to reporters after emerging from the Crime Branch office in Guwahati, Khera said he was cooperating with the investigation.

“We are all law-abiding people. We do our work. I am co-operating with them,” he said.

When asked about the prolonged questioning and the purpose behind it, the Congress leader declined to elaborate. Referring to the documents at the centre of the controversy, he remarked, “The documents you have seen on Facebook.”

Khera also said investigators had sought additional documents from him and informed that he had been asked to appear again before the Crime Branch at 9:30 am on Thursday.

Assam Police Crime Branch had filed multiple cases against Pawan Khera over allegations of submitting fake documents, spreading incorrect information during the election period, defaming individuals and making statements that could create public unrest.

After the cases were registered, Khera approached the Telangana High Court and obtained interim protection from arrest. Assam Police later moved the Supreme Court, which shifted the matter to the Gauhati High Court.

The Gauhati High Court later refused to grant him anticipatory bail. Khera then again approached the Supreme Court, which granted him anticipatory bail and observed that the dispute appeared to be politically motivated.