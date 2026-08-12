Teenager From Assam Found Dead At Noida’s PG; Man Who Accompanied Her Missing

Guwahati: A 19-year-old woman from Assam was found dead at a paying guest accommodation in Noida’s Baraula area, with police suspecting the involvement of a man who had accompanied her to Delhi-NCR in search of a private-sector job.

The woman, identified as Mehak, was found dead on Monday in a locked room adjacent to the one where she had been staying. The man, identified as Raman, has since gone missing, police said.

As per officials, Sector 49 Police Station received information about the incident after a foul smell was reported from Raman’s locked room. When police opened the room, they found Mehak’s body inside.

Multiple injury marks were found on her body, suggesting that she may have been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Raman, who reportedly holds a B.Tech degree and had previously worked for an IT company, remains untraceable. An FIR has been registered, and three police teams have been formed to locate him. Police are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence, call records and mobile phone data while questioning other PG residents and witnesses.

More Details are awaited.