Teenage Girl Allegedly Killed by Cousin, Body Found in Suitcase in Delhi

Guwahati: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her cousin after an ongoing family dispute, with her body later packed inside a suitcase and dumped at a secluded location in Burari, north Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the Special Staff of the Outer North district police received confidential information about the alleged murder. Acting on the information, a police team apprehended the accused, who allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Shobhit D Saksena, the accused subsequently led police to the location where he had allegedly disposed of the victim’s body.

Police said the accused works as a mason and is originally from Bihar. He had been residing in Mukundpur, Delhi.Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and determine the exact sequence of events.

Further details are awaited.