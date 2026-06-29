Son Allegedly Beats Father to Death Following Family Dispute in Bongaigaon

A Correspondent

Bongaigaon: A shocking case of murder has been reported from Choutaki in Abhayapuri under Bongaigaon district, where a man allegedly beat his father to death following a family dispute. The deceased has been identified as Narottam Nath, while the accused is his son, Kamal Nath. Narottam Nath’s wife claims that he had been addicted to alcohol for several years and often subjected family members to domestic violence. She alleged that after enduring the harassment for a long time, Kamal Nath attacked his father during an altercation. Narottam Nath suffered severe injuries and died before reaching the hospital. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information and have begun their investigation.

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