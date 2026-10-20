Teenager Arrested in Dergaon with Pistol and Ammunition

Guwahati:A team of Dergaon police arrested an 18-year-old, teenager after recovering an illegal firearm and ammunition from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Dristanta Phukan.

As per infornmation police carried out a raid based on specific inputs and arrested Phukan from his residence located in Batiporia, Dergaon. During the search, officers recovered a pistol, along with three live rounds of ammunition and one empty cartridge case. Preliminary investigations reveal that he had hidden the firearm inside his house after purchasing it from Bihar with the intention of selling it locally.

Police have taken Dristanta Phukan into custody and registered a case against him under relevant provisions. Further investigation is currently underway to uncover any broader network involved in illegal arms smuggling across state borders.