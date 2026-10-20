Durga Puja Highlights: 36-Foot Zubeen Garg Gamusa and Deer Spotted on Guwahati Streets

Guwahati: This Duerga Puja people of Assam witnessed two unusual moments amid the celebrations, capturing public attention through a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg and an unexpected wildlife sighting on the streets of Guwahati.

In Charaideo district, the Nam Tola Road Durga Puja Committee felicitated Dalimi Lahon Gogoi, a talented weaver from Haldhibari in Khowang, for her remarkable craftsmanship. Gogoi created an extraordinary 36-foot-long gamusa inscribed with the lyrics of nine songs by the beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The unique creation stands as a tribute to the singer’s immense contribution to Assamese music and culture, highlighting the rich weaving traditions of Assam and the deep emotional connection people share with his songs.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, an unexpected visitor drew attention on Ashtami night when a deer was spotted wandering along Zoo Road. Looking disoriented, the animal moved through the busy street as nearby residents and passersby captured the unusual sight on their mobile phones. It is believed that the deer may have strayed from the Assam State Zoo, located in the same area.

The two incidents added distinctive moments to Assam’s festive atmosphere, reflecting both the state’s cultural pride and its close connection with nature.