Telangana HC Grants Pawan Khera One-Week Relief in Assam Case

Guwahati: The Telangana High Court has granted interim protection to Congress leader Pawan Khera for one week in connection with a case registered by Assam Police over his allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife.
As per reports, hearing Khera’s anticipatory bail plea, Justice Sujana Kalasikam allowed him time to approach the competent court, granting relief for a week subject to certain conditions.
The case was registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections related to false statements in connection with elections and cheating.
The development follows allegations made by Khera on April 5, in which he claimed that the Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, possessed multiple passports and foreign assets that were not disclosed in the election affidavit.
Assam Police had earlier initiated action in the matter, with a team visiting Khera’s residence in Delhi earlier this week for questioning.
Responding to the allegations, Sarma criticised the Congress, accusing it of failing to verify documents before making claims against him and his family. He also alleged that Khera had evaded investigators by leaving Delhi.
Further proceedings in the matter are expected after Khera approaches the appropriate court within the stipulated time.