Guwahati Police impose restrictions around NEET examination centres

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate on Tuesday issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled to be held on June 21.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Nirupam Hazarika, imposed restrictions within a radius of 100 metres around all 15 examination centres in Guwahati under the Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction. The measure aimed to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the medical entrance examination and to prevent any law and order issues.

Authorities stated that previous examinations had witnessed attempts by unscrupulous elements to use social media platforms and other internet-based applications to facilitate unfair practices. There had also been instances of outsiders trying to interfere with the integrity of the examination process.

Under the order, only candidates carrying valid admit cards, officials engaged in conducting the examination, police personnel on duty and other authorised government or examination officials would be allowed entry into the restricted zone around the centres.

The restrictions would remain in force on June 21, the day of the examination. Police warned that violations of the order would attract punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The NEET-UG examination in Guwahati would be conducted at 15 centres, including Cotton University, Handique Girls’ College, B. Barooah College, Guwahati College, Guwahati Commerce College, Arya Vidyapeeth College, KC Das Commerce College and several Kendriya Vidyalayas, among others.

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