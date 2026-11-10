Tengakhat Oil India Fire: Latest Update – Death Toll Rises to Five

Guwahati: The death toll in the fire at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) facility in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, has risen to five after another injured worker succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

The latest victim, identified as Kumud Gogoi aged 38, was a resident of Dighaliya village in Tengakhat. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

The incident occurred on 6th November, after a powerful explosion at OIL’s ITF facility. Preliminary reports indicated that the explosion took place in the crude oil storage area, triggering a massive fire and leaving several workers with severe burn injuries.

The injured workers were initially rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital, in Dibrugarh for treatment. They were reportedly employed by Mumbai-based Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd, which was engaged by OIL.

Among those injured were Sailen Gogoi aged 45, Tapas Gogoi aged 40, Kumud Gogoi aged 38, Golap Dutta aged 58 and Indra Gogoi aged 40. Tapas Gogoi and Rupam Gogoi later succumbed to their injuries.

With Kumud Gogoi's death, the toll has now climbed to five. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established.