Guwahati Records Liquor Sales Worth Rs 3.9 Crore During Two Days of Diwali

Guwahati: The Liquor sales in Guwahati touched nearly Rs3.9 crore during the two days of Diwali celebrations, with wine shops across the city witnessing booming business on the occasion of Diwali 8th November and 9th November.

As per figures released by the Excise Department, liquor worth approximately Rs 3.9 crore was sold across Guwahati during the two-day festive period, reflecting substantial demand during the celebrations.

Excise Department sources also indicated that liquor sales on 7th November were higher than those recorded on 8th November . However, detailed figures for the each days have not been disclosed.

The latest sales figures come against the backdrop of a gradual decline in Diwali-related liquor sales in the city over the past two years. In 2024, Guwahati recorded liquor sales worth around Rs 4.80 crore during the festive period, while the corresponding figure stood at Rs 6.20 crore in 2023.

Despite the decline compared with previous years, the sale of liquor worth nearly Rs3.9 crore over just two days highlights the scale of commercial activity in the city's liquor market during the Diwali festivities.