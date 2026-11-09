Tengakhat OIL Tank Farm Fire: Death Toll Rises to Four as Another Worker Succumbs

Guwahati: The death toll in the explosion and subsequent fire at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, has risen to four after another injured worker, Sailen Gogoi, died to his injuries on 8th November, at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

The fire occurred on 6th November , leaving several workers with severe burn injuries. Three people had earlier died, including Rupam Gohain, a resident of Tengakhat. Gohain was initially admitted to Oil India Hospital in Duliajan before being shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment due to the severity of his injuries. Another victim, Tapas Jyoti Gogoi, an engineer employed by Spectron Engineering Pvt Ltd, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, OIL has suspended four officer , including three officers and one employee, at the facility for alleged in discharging official duties'. This was confirmed by company spokesperson Prankush Malla Buzarbaruah.

The company has also announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 5 lakh each for the injured.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the injured workers admitted to Ashtha Hospital in Dibrugarh on 7th November . He also held discussions with OIL Chairman and Managing Director at the company's headquarters in Duliajan to review the situation.

During the interaction, Sonowal urged the company to ensure proper medical treatment for all injured workers and take necessary steps to support them. He also called for compensation for the bereaved families and a high-level inquiry to determine the cause of the explosion and subsequent fire.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are monitoring the developments.