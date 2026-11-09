Guwahati: Woman Critically Injured in Alleged Assault on Diwali Night

Guwahati: A woman was left battling for her life after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by a man at Raghunath Path in Dhirenpara, 8th November’s night , coinciding with Diwali celebrations. The accused reportedly fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding.

The accused has been identified as Biswajit Das, alias Kalu, who allegedly attacked Reshmi Dutta, leaving her unconscious at the spot. After the assault, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted in a critical condition. She is currently undergoing treatment.

The motive behind the alleged attack has not yet been established, and further details surrounding the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

As per information, Das works as a tempo driver and was residing in a rented house owned by a woman identified as Supriya Karmakar. After the alleged assault, he reportedly abandoned the rented accommodation and fled. His whereabouts remain unknown at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, local people have alleged that Das had been creating trouble in the neighbourhood for a considerable period. The alleged assault on a night when families across Guwahati, were celebrating Diwali has left people shocked and anxious. People of Dhirenpara are now demanding swift action against the accused and his immediate arrest.

Police action and further investigation into the incident are awaited.Guwahati: A woman was left battling for her life after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by a man at Raghunath Path in Dhirenpara, 8th November’s night , coinciding with Diwali celebrations. The accused reportedly fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding.

The accused has been identified as Biswajit Das, alias Kalu, who allegedly attacked Reshmi Dutta, leaving her unconscious at the spot. After the assault, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted in a critical condition. She is currently undergoing treatment.

The motive behind the alleged attack has not yet been established, and further details surrounding the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear.

As per information, Das works as a tempo driver and was residing in a rented house owned by a woman identified as Supriya Karmakar. After the alleged assault, he reportedly abandoned the rented accommodation and fled. His whereabouts remain unknown at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, local people have alleged that Das had been creating trouble in the neighbourhood for a considerable period. The alleged assault on a night when families across Guwahati, were celebrating Diwali has left people shocked and anxious. People of Dhirenpara are now demanding swift action against the accused and his immediate arrest.

Police action and further investigation into the incident are awaited.