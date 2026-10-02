Tension Erupts at Barpeta District Jail After Inmates Protest Against Jail Official

Guwahati: Today, tension escalated at Barpeta District Jail, after confrontation between inmates and jail authorities, which reportedly turned violent. Three rounds were allegedly fired into the air to bring the situation under control.

As per reports, the unrest began after inmates protested against alleged high-handedness by Assistant Jailor Kishor Haloi. The protest reportedly escalated when some inmates allegedly assaulted Haloi and attempted to breach the second internal gate of the jail.

As the situation intensified, jail authorities reportedly fired three rounds into the air to prevent the inmates from breaking through the internal gate and to restore order. Barpeta Deputy Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak arrived at the jail along with a team of police personnel to assess the situation. Security has since been tightened around the facility.

Entry to the jail premises has also been restricted, with people being stopped at the outer gate as authorities assess the circumstances.

The exact cause of the confrontation, the number of inmates involved and whether anyone sustained injuries have not yet been officially confirmed.

Further details are awaited.